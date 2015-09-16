Fleet Week Coronado Speed Festival kicks off

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The annual Fleet Week Coronado Speed Festival is celebrating its 18th year over the weekend. It's Fleet Week San Diego’s marquee event.

The event features fast-paced, auto racing and exhibitions for car enthusiasts of all ages at one of the most distinctive race track locations--Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of Naval Aviation.

Naval Base Coronado is home to over 20,000 active duty military and over 4,000 civilian employees. It's the only Navy Open House on the West Coast.

The Fleet Week Coronado Speed Festival is produced by San Diego Fleet Week Foundation and hosted by the Naval Base Coronado and the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program (MWR) which benefits military personnel and their families.

