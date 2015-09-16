Police investigating double homicide in Hemet - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigating double homicide in Hemet

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are seeking a person of interest in a double-homicide that occurred in Hemet Wednesday morning. Police believe the suspect may be heading to the U.S.- Mexico border. 

Hemet police officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of South Buena Vista Street at approximately 4:51 a.m. where officers found two dead female adults. 

Investigators say they are currently looking for Elisha Samson Chiles. Chiles is believed to be driving a 2015 Charcoal Grey Dodge Caravan with Oklahoma license plate number 471-LIV. 

The Hemet Police Department asks that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elisha Chiles contact Investigator Doug Klinzing at (951) 765-2423. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

