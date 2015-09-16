Brady says he's supporting Trump for president

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw his support behind presidential candidate Donald Trump Wednesday, hours before the second Republican debate.

The Super Bowl MVP, whose four-game suspension for using deflated footballs was recently overturned by a judge, says he thinks his golf partner can win.

"I hope so," he said. "It would be great. There would be a putting green on the White House lawn, I can tell you that."

Brady's locker sported a "Make America Great Again" red hat sent to him by Trump.

"It was a nice keepsake," he said. "It could be a — yeah, a nice piece of memorabilia he sent me."

Brady will lead the Patriots against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Brady doesn't appear to have given to federal politicians, a review of Federal Election Commission records shows.

His boss, Robert Kraft, gave $5,000, the maximum amount, to President Barack Obama's campaign and another $52,000 to Democratic Party committees for Obama's 2012 re-election. Kraft is mostly a Democratic supporter but has given donations in recent years to Sens. Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham — both of whom are among those vying for the Republican presidential nomination.



https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/644247464053047296

