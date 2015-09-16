USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum named 9th best in U.S. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum named 9th best in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Users of the TripAdvisor.com website named the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum in San Diego as the ninth best museum in the U.S.

The awards are based on the millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. TripAdvisor said the rankings were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for museums around the world, gathered over a 12-month period.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Art Institute of Chicago and National World War II Museum in New Orleans were the top three U.S. museums in the rankings. The Getty Center in Los Angeles was fourth.

"These world-class museums provide an enriching experience that can be both inspiring and educational for travelers around the globe," said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor.

The Midway was described as "a city on the sea," with a "concise" audio tour, informative displays and helpful veterans.

