Lomita without plumbing after water main rupture

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ruptured water main left part of a Lomita-area neighborhood without working plumbing Wednesday.

The failed 8-inch-diameter pipeline began inundating the roadway in the 700 block of Sunnyside Avenue about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Public Utilities Department.

No structural flooding was reported.

It took crews about an hour to halt the overflow, city spokesman Arian Collins said.

The problem left two residential blocks in the immediate area without water service. The city sent in a "water wagon" to serve the affected residents pending completion of repairs.

The 62-year-old concrete main should be patched and the roadway open again to through traffic by about 9 p.m., Collins said.