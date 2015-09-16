San Marcos robbery suspect in custody - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Marcos robbery suspect in custody

VISTA (CNS) - A San Marcos man is in custody Wednesday for allegedly carrying out at least a half-dozen North County commercial armed robberies 
since late last month.
   
Detectives arrested Alonzo Mora, 37, in the 1500 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido on Tuesday, police Lt. Greg Kogler said.
   
Mora allegedly entered small retail business during daylight hours, brandished a pistol and stole money from employees, then fled in a van, the 
lieutenant said.
   Five of the heists occurred in Escondido, and one took place in San Marcos.
   
Plainclothes officers investigating a similar robbery that occurred in Vista this week found Mora inside the van near the Escondido Village Mall. He was arrested without incident, along with a female companion, 31-year-old Kenosha Knott of San Marcos.
   
Mora was booked into the county jail in Vista on suspicion of six counts of armed robbery and possessing heroin. He was being held on $605,000 bail 
pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.
   
Police questioned Knott and decided that she'd had no involvement in the robberies, Kogler said. She was cited for possession of heroin and released 
on her own recognizance.

