Padres RHP Josh Johnson needs 3rd Tommy John surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres say right-hander Josh Johnson, who has been sidelined for two seasons, will have a third reconstructive elbow surgery.

Johnson had Tommy John surgery in 2007 and again in 2014 after straining his elbow during spring training.

Johnson hasn't thrown a pitch in the regular season for the Padres. He made $8 million in 2014 and was brought back for $1 million this season.

Johnson was an All-Star with Miami in 2009 and 2010, when he led the NL with a 2.30 ERA. He was slowed by triceps and forearm injuries in 2013 while with Toronto.

He has a career record of 58-45 with a 3.40 ERA.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.