SDSU groper pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old man accused of groping women at San Diego State University pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six misdemeanor charges, including sexual battery.



Glenn Paulo Balancar was ordered held on $50,000 bail.



Several people called police Monday and reported that a man was approaching women and touching them inappropriately.



In one instance, he followed a female student into a classroom in the Life Sciences North building around 1:30 p.m., sat close to her, commented on her clothing, then touched her breast, according to a SDSU community safety alert.



She pushed the man's hand away, but he attempted to grab her two more times before another student scared him off, police said in the alert.



Officers responding to a similar report around 11 p.m. Monday arrested Balancar on suspicion of sexual battery after two of the victims identified him as the alleged groper, police said.



Each charge against the defendant carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine, said Gerry Braun of the City Attorney's Office.



Trial was set for Oct. 6.