1 dead after crash on I-5 in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An overturned van on Interstate 5 near La Jolla was struck by an oncoming car, killing one motorist and severely injuring another, authorities said.

A gray and white van rolled over in the southbound lanes and ended up on its side in the slow lane south of state Route 52, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a white car, which may have been speeding, apparently lost control and crashed into the disabled van shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was fatally injured in the crash, according to the CHP. A second motorist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash prompted the CHP to temporarily close two southbound lanes, but they were reopened after the wrecked vehicles were towed away, authorities said.