Teen suspected of DUI hits parked car, flips over

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A teenager suspected of driving drunk is behind bars, accused in a hit-and-run crash that led to her flipping her car over.

It happened Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Quivira Way near Mission Bay.

Police say the 19-year old was driving erratically and hit a parked car.

A witness followed her and saw her flip her car.

Police got a call from the teen's friends, who said they told her not to drive because she had been drinking all day.

She suffered minor injuries.