Re-trial continues for Carlsbad woman accused of killing husband

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The prosecution continues presenting its case Thursday, in the re-trial of a Carlsbad woman accused of killing her husband.

The children of Julie Harper were expected to take the stand Wednesday, but court was cancelled.

Harper is charged with second-degree murder, in the 2012 shooting death of her husband Jason Harper.

She was acquitted of first-degree murder last year.

Harper claims her husband was abusive and that she shot him in self-defense.