Police search for bank robber in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police were on the lookout Thursday for a man who robbed a credit union branch in the Mission Hills neighborhood and threatened to harm a teller.

The suspect attempted to disguise his face with a fake mustache and goatee during the robbery at the Mission Federal Credit Union on West Washington Street near Albatross Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego police Officer Dan Lasher said.

He demanded money and threatened an employee with violence, but did not show a weapon, according to the officer. The robber escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a roughly 5-foot-7 Hispanic man of 25 to 30 years old with a light complexion and a medium build. He was wearing a Chargers hat, a black T-shirt, sunglasses and fake facial hair.

Anyone with information, call police.