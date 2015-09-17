Locals celebrate San Diego Restaurant Week - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Locals celebrate San Diego Restaurant Week

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 200 restaurants will join forces to celebrate local ingredients during San Diego Restaurant Week.

It kicks off Sunday, but we're helping you get a head start on your plans.

Snap a picture of your meal while you're out and post it to social media with #Food4Kids in the description.

For each post tagged with #Food4Kids, $1 will be donated to a meal program that helps feed hungry children within San Diego County. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Coronado.

For more information, click here.

https://twitter.com/AshleyCBS8/status/644512515632730113

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.