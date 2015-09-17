Locals celebrate San Diego Restaurant Week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 200 restaurants will join forces to celebrate local ingredients during San Diego Restaurant Week.

It kicks off Sunday, but we're helping you get a head start on your plans.

Snap a picture of your meal while you're out and post it to social media with #Food4Kids in the description.

For each post tagged with #Food4Kids, $1 will be donated to a meal program that helps feed hungry children within San Diego County.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Coronado.

https://twitter.com/AshleyCBS8/status/644512515632730113