Song by Tejano star Selena released 20 years after her death

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A new song by Tejano star Selena has been released two decades after she was killed by her fan club president.

Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, says he found a recording of the song, "Oh No (I'll Never Fall in Love Again)," a few weeks ago.

Selena sang a verse a cappella during a radio interview, which was later posted on YouTube. Quintanilla says fans have been asking for a recording of the song to be released.

The tune was being arranged before Selena Quintanilla-Perez was fatally shot in Corpus Christi, Texas, in March 1995. Her fan club president was convicted in the killing and sentenced to life in prison.

Quintanilla released the song on his production company's online station Selena Q Radio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWLI_jFG_yg

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.