Holiday Wonderland will return to Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Padres announced that the "Holiday Wonderland" attraction will return to Petco Park for a dozen nights in December.

The expanded show will feature more walk-through lighting vignettes and hands-on activities than last year, when more than 65,000 guests attended.

Like last year, attendees will be able to ride the Polar Express train, explore Candyland, feed live reindeer, discover Santa's workshop and meet his elves and visit with Santa.

"Last year's inaugural Holiday Wonderland event was an overwhelming success, and we have set out to make this year's event even bigger and better," said Jeremy Horowitz, vice president of corporate and event revenue. "With an expanded layout, more activities and the incorporation of our new video board into the event, the magic of the holidays will be alive and well at Petco Park."

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 4, and continuing for three consecutive weekends, Holiday Wonderland will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

During the final few nights leading up to Christmas Eve -- Monday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Dec. 23 -- the attraction will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 and child admission is $10, and children under 3 will be admitted free, according to the Padres.

To keep crowds at an optimal level for event enjoyment, tickets will be date-specific. The Padres recommend purchasing tickets in advance, because sales will be stopped once each date has reached capacity.

If Holiday Wonderland is shut down by rain, guests will have the opportunity to exchange their date-specific tickets for another night.