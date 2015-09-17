Hemet police make arrest in double murder case

TIJUANA (CBS 8) - A man suspected of murdering two women in Hemet was arrested by police in Tijuana Wednesday afternoon.

Hemet police officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of South Buena Vista Street Wednesday at approximately 4:51 a.m. where officers found two dead female adults.

Hemet police had been looking for Elisha Samson Chiles as a person of interest. He was later found in Tijuana where Tijuana Police officers arrested him and turned him over to Hemet law enforcement officials at the U.S. - Mexico Border. He was then transported back to the Hemet Police Department Jail.

"I am very pleased and impressed that our investigators were able to track down the suspect responsible for this terrible crime in less than 12 hours across an international border," says Hemet Police Chief Brown.

The Hemet Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this case to contact Investigator Doug Klinzing at (951) 765-2423. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.