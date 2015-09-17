Neighbor testifies in Julie Harper re-trial

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Testimony continues in the re-trial of a North County woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Julie Harper is charged with second-degree murder. She claims she shot her husband Jason in self-defense. The prosecution called several witnesses Thursday, including a neighbor of the Harpers, who testified she never saw any signs of trouble between the couple.

Harper was acquitted of first-degree murder last year. Her children are expected to testify in court next week.