Neighbor testifies in Julie Harper re-trial - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Neighbor testifies in Julie Harper re-trial

Posted: Updated:

SAN  DIEGO (CBS 8) - Testimony continues in the re-trial of a North County woman accused of shooting and killing her husband. 

Julie Harper is charged with second-degree murder. She claims she shot her husband Jason in self-defense. The prosecution called several witnesses Thursday, including a neighbor of the Harpers, who testified she never saw any signs of trouble between the couple. 

Harper was acquitted of first-degree murder last year. Her children are expected to testify in court next week. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.