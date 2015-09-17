Wendy: Sweet girl needs patient, loving home

Breed: Australian Shepherd/Cocker Spaniel mix

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years old

ID #: 188442

Adoption Fee: $95

Wendy, a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd/Cocker Spaniel mix, is looking for a patient new home to call her own. This sweet girl was part of our transfer program, where we alleviate overcrowded shelters but transporting some of their animals. Wendy came to us from another local shelter, has received a full health check, and is now ready to find her perfect home.

Wendy is a shy and fearful girl, and is very unsure of her surroundings. She heavily favors women, and feels more comfortable when a new person allows her to approach at her own pace. Once she feels comfortable, she will jump right into your lap and lean in close. Her ideal home would be with a loving, patient home that will allow her time and space to adjust. She is sure to be an affectionate, devoted companion.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, Poway or San Marcos.



San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.