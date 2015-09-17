CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Melony Josephina Currier

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Melony Josephina Currier.

She is wanted for domestic violence.

Currier has a criminal history that includes drug, burglary and DUI chargers.

She is known to frequent Poway and Los Angeles County.

If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest. Callers can make a tip and still remain anonymous.

