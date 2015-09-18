Broncos complete stunning comeback, beat Chiefs 31-24 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Broncos complete stunning comeback, beat Chiefs 31-24

Posted:
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) leaps for a touchdown between Kansas City Chiefs. Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) leaps for a touchdown between Kansas City Chiefs. Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Denver cornerback Bradley Roby returned Jamaal Charles' second fumble 21 yards for a touchdown with 27 seconds remaining, completing a stunning comeback in the Broncos' 31-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Peyton Manning threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, the last to Emmanuel Sanders with 36 seconds left as the Broncos (2-0) appeared headed for overtime. But on the next play by the Chiefs (1-1), Charles was stripped by Brandon Marshall and the ball bounced right into Roby's hands.

The dramatic about-face came after Knile Davis gave Kansas City the lead with 2:27 left on an 8-yard run, raising hope among a sellout crowd that the Chiefs might finally end some curses.

Instead, Denver pushed its winning streak to seven straight over its AFC West rival, while Manning improved to 14-1 in his career against the Chiefs.

