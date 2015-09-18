2 injured after cars collide on SR-163

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A crash on SR-163 sends two people to the hospital.

It happened just after midnight, in the southbound lanes at the Highway 52 on ramp.

A corvette was traveling from the eastbound 52 onto the southbound SR-163, when the driver merged onto the freeway.

The corvette clipped an SUV, causing it to flip over, police said.

Both drivers went to the hospital.

There's no word on their conditions.