Man arrested after pursuit along Highway 101

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is behind bars, after leading police on a chase from Carlsbad to Del Mar.

It happened early Friday morning on Carlsbad Village Drive near Highway 101.

California Highway Patrol tried to pull the driver over for erratic driving, but he took off.

The pursuit headed south on Highway 101, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour.

Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued on two flat tires.

He eventually came to a stop and was taken into custody.