Multiple people struck by cars in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two brothers were struck by a car as they were crossing a busy Normal Heights street Friday morning, and as the woman behind the wheel and a bystander tried to help them, they and one of the boys were struck by a second car.

The 12- and 14- year-old boys were hit by a Toyota Matrix while walking across El Cajon Boulevard near 36th Street shortly before 7 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The impact knocked the younger boy into the roadway. As the Toyota's driver and a bystander were attempting to help that boy, all three were struck by a Honda Accord being driven by a 72-year-old woman, police said.

Authorities said the 12-year-old suffered a broken leg and other injuries in the crash, but his brother and the Toyota's driver sustained only minor injuries. They were hospitalized, but the bystander refused treatment.

Eastbound El Cajon Boulevard was closed in the area following the crashes.