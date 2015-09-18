Michelle Obama to guest on Colbert's 'Late Show' on Sept. 28

Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.

Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.

Sept. 17, 2015 file photo: First lady Michelle Obama speaks to students during her visit to a career and technical training program at Howard Community College, in Columbia, Md.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

NEW YORK (AP) — First lady Michelle Obama is set to pay a visit to "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." CBS says she'll be a guest on the show's Sept. 28 edition.



[The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Related stories and videos]

Mrs. Obama will highlight "Let Girls Learn," which aims to help the more than 62 million girls around the world attend school and complete their educations.

She also will address her "Reach Higher" initiative, an effort to inspire students to take charge of their future by completing their higher education.

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. EDT.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.