1 person dead, 2 injured after being trapped in wreckage

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A collision at an Oceanside intersection left one person dead and two others injured, police said Friday.

The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban told police he saw a Nissan Versa creeping forward from a stop sign on Academy Road at Mission Avenue, but was unable to stop as the car lurched out into his path shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oceanside police Sgt. Ignacio Lopez said. The westbound SUV broadsided the southbound subcompact.

Officers arrived to find both drivers trapped inside their wreckage.

The woman behind the wheel of the Nissan initially had a pulse and was breathing, but later died despite paramedics' efforts to revive her, Lopez said.

Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Lopez said the SUV's driver and passenger suffered only minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla to be treated.