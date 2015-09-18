Former President Carter and wife on Braves' 'Kiss Cam'

Former President Jimmy Carter watches a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, in Atlanta.

Former President Jimmy Carter kisses his wife,Rosalynn, on the "Kiss Cam" during a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' "Kiss Cam" entertainment at Turner Field featured a famous couple Thursday night: former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn.

The two were in their usual seats near the Braves dugout during a 5-0 loss to Toronto, and they received a loud cheer when shown on the video board. Carter kissed his wife and then gave a big smile as the cheers continued.

The Carters stayed around for all nine innings of the game.

Former President Carter, 90, announced last month he has cancer that spread to his brain.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.