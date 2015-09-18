CBS 8 Dream Team Kids Line-Up

CBS 8 SATURDAY MORNING SCHEDULE
LUCKY DOG
Saturdays, 7:00am (E/I 13-16; TVG)
Animal trainer Brandon McMillan's second home is the neighborhood animal shelter, where his mission is to rescue hard-to-love and untrained dogs. At McMillan’s training facility known as the Lucky Dog Ranch, he embraces the difficult task of turning frightened pooches into perfect pets. McMillan’s ultimate triumph is seeing a lucky family adopt an even luckier dog, making each episode an adoption story that warms the heart. @CBSLuckyDog
DR. CHRIS PET VET
Saturdays, 7:30am (E/I 13-16; TVG)
Chronicling the adventures of Dr. Chris Brown, DR. CHRIS PET VET allows viewers unique insight into the life of one of the world's busiest vets and the animals to which he devotes his days to caring and treating. For those animals that require specialist services, Dr. Chris calls on his good friend and colleague Dr. Lisa Chimes, who works at a small animal specialist hospital. Each episode delivers not only a carefully crafted mix of human and animal interest stories, but also features a variety of animals that undergo elective procedures as part of long-term treatments involving the most intricate and technologically advanced surgery. @CBSPetVet
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
Saturdays, 8:00am (E/I 13-16; TVG)
INNOVATION NATION, hosted by Mo Rocca of CBS SUNDAY MORNING, will be a weekly celebration of the inventor’s spirit - from historic scientific pioneers throughout past centuries to the forward-looking visionaries of today. Each episode tells the dramatic stories behind the world’s greatest inventions - and the perseverance, passion and price required to bring them to life. Featuring the "what if it never happened," "the innovation by accident" and a strong focus on "junior geniuses" who are changing the face of technology, this series will appeal to young viewers and their families. @CBSInnovationTV
THE INSPECTORS
Saturdays, 8:30am (E/I 13-16; TVG)
A scripted dramatic series set in Washington, D.C., inspired by compelling real cases handled by the United States Postal Inspection Service. In the series, Preston Wainwright (Bret Green), a determined teen who is thriving after being paralyzed in a car accident, works as an intern for his U.S. Postal Inspector mom, Amanda (Jessica Lundy), helping to solve crimes ranging from Internet scams, identity and mail theft, to consumer fraud. THE INSPECTORS strives to educate young people about making the right choices in their daily lives, encourages open communication between teens and parents and includes positive messaging regarding living with disabilities, overcoming challenges, beating the odds and the power of perseverance. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency, will serve as the show’s official programming resource. @CBSInspectors
LUCKY DOG 2
Saturdays, 9:00am (E/I 13-16; TVG)
THE OPEN ROAD WITH DR. CHRIS
Saturdays, 9:30am (E/I 13-16; TVG)
Veterinarian Dr. Chris Brown embarks on an extraordinary journey around the globe inspiring young people about animal care and environmental stewardship. Dr. Chris introduces our youth to exhilarating experiences from hiking in the heart of a volcano to swimming with humpback whales. Each episode will feature Dr. Chris in a culturally diverse destination where he’ll uncover the best-kept secrets of each region. @CBSTheOpenRoad