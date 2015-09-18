CBS 8 Dream Team Kids Line-Up

WELCOME TO CBS 8 DREAM TEAM...IT’S EPIC!

Kids & teens, the best place to be Saturday morning is CBS 8 for CBS Dream Team...It’s Epic! Innovative programming targeting viewers 13 to 16-years-old and appealing to youngsters of all ages! These compelling programs will teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities. These programs serve the educational and informational needs of children, ages sixteen and under. To help find these shows, look for the E/I logo at the beginning of a program in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. @CBSDreamTeam

CBS 8 SATURDAY MORNING SCHEDULE

LUCKY DOG

Saturdays, 7:00am (E/I 13-16; TVG)

Animal trainer Brandon McMillan's second home is the neighborhood animal shelter, where his mission is to rescue hard-to-love and untrained dogs. At McMillan’s training facility known as the Lucky Dog Ranch, he embraces the difficult task of turning frightened pooches into perfect pets. McMillan’s ultimate triumph is seeing a lucky family adopt an even luckier dog, making each episode an adoption story that warms the heart. @CBSLuckyDog

DR. CHRIS PET VET

Saturdays, 7:30am (E/I 13-16; TVG)

Chronicling the adventures of Dr. Chris Brown, DR. CHRIS PET VET allows viewers unique insight into the life of one of the world's busiest vets and the animals to which he devotes his days to caring and treating. For those animals that require specialist services, Dr. Chris calls on his good friend and colleague Dr. Lisa Chimes, who works at a small animal specialist hospital. Each episode delivers not only a carefully crafted mix of human and animal interest stories, but also features a variety of animals that undergo elective procedures as part of long-term treatments involving the most intricate and technologically advanced surgery. @CBSPetVet

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

Saturdays, 8:00am (E/I 13-16; TVG)

INNOVATION NATION, hosted by Mo Rocca of CBS SUNDAY MORNING, will be a weekly celebration of the inventor’s spirit - from historic scientific pioneers throughout past centuries to the forward-looking visionaries of today. Each episode tells the dramatic stories behind the world’s greatest inventions - and the perseverance, passion and price required to bring them to life. Featuring the "what if it never happened," "the innovation by accident" and a strong focus on "junior geniuses" who are changing the face of technology, this series will appeal to young viewers and their families. @CBSInnovationTV

THE INSPECTORS

Saturdays, 8:30am (E/I 13-16; TVG)

A scripted dramatic series set in Washington, D.C., inspired by compelling real cases handled by the United States Postal Inspection Service. In the series, Preston Wainwright (Bret Green), a determined teen who is thriving after being paralyzed in a car accident, works as an intern for his U.S. Postal Inspector mom, Amanda (Jessica Lundy), helping to solve crimes ranging from Internet scams, identity and mail theft, to consumer fraud. THE INSPECTORS strives to educate young people about making the right choices in their daily lives, encourages open communication between teens and parents and includes positive messaging regarding living with disabilities, overcoming challenges, beating the odds and the power of perseverance. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency, will serve as the show’s official programming resource. @CBSInspectors

LUCKY DOG 2

Saturdays, 9:00am (E/I 13-16; TVG)

Animal trainer Brandon McMillan's second home is the neighborhood animal shelter, where his mission is to rescue hard-to-love and untrained dogs. At McMillan’s training facility known as the Lucky Dog Ranch, he embraces the difficult task of turning frightened pooches into perfect pets. McMillan’s ultimate triumph is seeing a lucky family adopt an even luckier dog, making each episode an adoption story that warms the heart. @CBSLuckyDog

THE OPEN ROAD WITH DR. CHRIS

Saturdays, 9:30am (E/I 13-16; TVG)

Veterinarian Dr. Chris Brown embarks on an extraordinary journey around the globe inspiring young people about animal care and environmental stewardship. Dr. Chris introduces our youth to exhilarating experiences from hiking in the heart of a volcano to swimming with humpback whales. Each episode will feature Dr. Chris in a culturally diverse destination where he’ll uncover the best-kept secrets of each region. @CBSTheOpenRoad