Thunderboat flips during race in Mission Bay

MISSION BAY (CBS 8) - On Friday, a hydroplane overturned in Mission Bay at the San Diego Bayfair event. 

The driver of the hydroplane was identified as Kelly Stocklin, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

Stocklin was able to get out of the boat on his own. 

The accident occurred on the Bill Muncey race course during an H1 Unlimited Qualifying Session. 

According to the San Diego Bayfair's website the event features "hydroplanes, offshore boats, tunnels and numerous other classes of boat racing."

