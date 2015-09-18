Ceremony marks POW/MIA Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 100 people gathered at Naval Base San Diego on Friday to remember those who have been reported missing in action or were captured as prisoners of war. 

The ceremony was held between the two guided missile destroyers, the USS Stockdale and USS William P. Lawrence. 

Both ships were named for POW's held captive in North Vietnam. 

A dozen former prisoners of war from Vietnam attended, along with several families of POW's who died. 

