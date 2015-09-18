Man helping rescue dogs gets bike stolen

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A few weeks ago CBS News 8 featured a man and his dog as they biked across the country, promoting pet adoptions.

Now, Mike and Bixby are without a mode of transportation after someone stole their bike overnight.

On Friday, Mike Minnick woke up to a beat-up beach cruiser with bolt cutters left by a thief. His most prized possession, stolen.

"I am completely shaken right now. That thing means a lot to me. I can't replace that bike, what that bike means to me," said Minnick.

Minnick had been traveling across the country on his distinct looking cargo bike with his best friend Bixby.

They had traveled 9,300 miles through 31 states, over two-and-a-half years, promoting pet adoptions at animal shelters.

Now, a thief has stolen his ability to peddle his message.

"They had, I'm sure, no idea that the machine is literally used to save puppies all across the United States. There's a special karma I would imagine that's held for people who would take such a machine used for such a cause," he said.

Last month, Mike and Bixby arrived in Oceanside, and CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely talked to him then. Thanks to that encounter, there are pictures of the bike and it's modifications.

Mike shared then, he began the journey after realizing his life, as a chain smoking bartender, had him heading down a path he no longer wanted to follow.

"I'm seeing the country in such a unique way, and someone took that away from me, and it hurts. It stinks," he said.

The bike was stolen from a garage in Mission Beach, and despite cruising the area for hours, no luck came. Mike is hoping the public will have a better luck.

"Keep your eye out for that bicycle. I really want that bicycle back, and so does Bixby. She is really sad," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mike buy a new bike.