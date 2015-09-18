Road closure expected for Hillcrest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A project to replace a pipeline will result in a major road closure in Hillcrest over the weekend, and some lanes will remain closed for a week, according to the city of San Diego.
Fifth Avenue, a one-way street, is shut down between Robinson and University avenues, along with the intersections on either end.
Only one lane of the heavily traveled northbound roadway will reopen, sometime around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to City officials. The other lanes are slated to be closed until next Friday.
Work crews are replacing four miles of pipeline under Hillcrest, North Park and University Heights.
City officials suggest drivers heading north use Third and Sixth avenues, with those aiming south Fourth and Sixth avenues. Alternates for those going east and west are Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.