Road closure expected for Hillcrest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A project to replace a pipeline will result in a major road closure in Hillcrest over the weekend, and some lanes will remain closed for a week, according to the city of San Diego.

Fifth Avenue, a one-way street, is shut down between Robinson and University avenues, along with the intersections on either end.

Only one lane of the heavily traveled northbound roadway will reopen, sometime around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to City officials. The other lanes are slated to be closed until next Friday.

Work crews are replacing four miles of pipeline under Hillcrest, North Park and University Heights.

City officials suggest drivers heading north use Third and Sixth avenues, with those aiming south Fourth and Sixth avenues. Alternates for those going east and west are Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street.

