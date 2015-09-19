San Diego gas prices continue to fall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped to its lowest amount since April 20, decreasing 2.7 cents to $3.19.

The average price has dropped for 35 consecutive days and 61 of the past 64, decreasing $1.05, including 2.5 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 15.7 cents less than one week ago, 56.2 cents lower than one month ago and 56.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The decreases follow a seven-day stretch of increases totaling 73.7 cents that pushed the average price to its highest amount since May 8, 2014.

The average price dropped for 26 consecutive days, rose a total of 7.5 cents from Aug. 12-14, then resumed declining on Aug. 15.