Slain father remembered at vigil

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday night, family and friends came together to remember a beloved father of four, as deputies continue to search for his killer.

Michael Brown was murdered near a bike club last weekend, and his family said he was in his home when he heard a street fight.

Brown ran outside to help, and was killed.

On Friday night, a vigil was held at Nancy Jane Park in Crest, in honor of Brown. It was an emotional night, and the glow from the candles could be seen from blocks away.

Brown was a husband and a father of four.

"This is a tribute for someone who is so special and that was taken unexpectedly and sudden," said Jacob Anagnos, Brown's best friend.

Michael Brown was only 26-years-old.

"It's amazing to me how we can all pull together in the midst of something that is really tragic," said Todd Mitchel, Brown's father-in-law.

"if I had to sum up Mikey, it would be the best man I have ever known," said Anagnos.

Mikey's father-in-law shared memories of a man who was a little league and wrestling coach.

His wife Amber, with tears rolling down her cheeks, held her sons. Four boys, ages two to ten.

The Sheriff's Department said Brown was murdered outside his home Saturday morning, near the Stray Dogs Motorcycle Club.

Mike's wife said he had no affiliation with the biker club, and only went outside to help when he heard fighting.

Homicide detectives are not releasing a cause of death, but the suspected killer has not been caught.

Michael Brown's memorial service will be held on Tuesday at East Valley Christian Fellowship in El Cajon at 4 p.m.

An online fund has been set up for the Brown family.