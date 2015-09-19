Driver veers off SR-94, crashes into La Mesa dealership

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A driver veered off State Route 94 in La Mesa, landing into the Steve Bancroft Motors car dealership on Campo Road, authorities said.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, near the 8700 block of Campo Road.

CBS News 8 was told the driver, Allen Oghassabian, a San Diego County Public Defender, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police say Oghassabian lost control of his white BMW and crashed into several parked cars on the lot of the dealership. He was taken away in handcuffs by officials.

He suffered some injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, California Highway Patrol said.

Lymen Tran, who works at a Wendy's restaurant across the street said, "I heard a big 'boom' and the car flew right over the ledge, he caught a lot of air."

Oscar Hernandez, the manager of Steve Bancroft Motors, said he came in Saturday morning to open the gate for officers to investigate.

"He must've gone airborne because he missed a Prius that's right here. He must've gone airborne and hit the two cars," Hernandez said.

The crash is under investigation, no one else was hurt, officials said.