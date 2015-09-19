Bank robber hits Wells Fargo in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch inside a Vons supermarket Saturday.

The man, described as a Hispanic male in his thirties or early forties, spoke to a teller at 12:26 p.m. in the bank, located at 3550 Murphy Canyon Road in the Serra Mesa neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He made threats to the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect was described as about 5-foot-8 inches tall and about 200 pounds, wearing a multicolored "fisherman-type hat," a tan shirt with a long-sleeved black shirt underneath, and khaki pants.

The SDPD's robbery unit was investigating.