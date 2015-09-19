BBQ fundraiser for family of 4-year-old Wesley Hilaire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friends and community members came out Saturday to support the family of a 4-year-old boy, who drowned in Mission Bay last weekend.

A barbecue fundraiser was held to raise money for Wesley Hilaire's family at Berry Park in Lemon Grove. Kids got their faces painted, while others stuffed their faces with food.

Family friend, Tiffany Coleman, organized the benefit.

"It means everything to me. To be hurting and accepting of the fact that he is up in heaven, and you still have the energy to move on to put something like this on, it just means the world to me," Coleman said.

It was just last Saturday when little Wesley went missing, while with extended family at Mission Bay.

On Sunday, Wesley's body was found by a jet skier about 100 yards from where he was last seen.

"It's been hard. I break down still when I wake up, or when I just look at my phone and see a picture of him," Coleman said.

Wesley's uncle, Bee Harmon, fought through the pain as he helped serve barbecue plates with what he calls, a Wesley smile.

"I think it's a reflection of our family, and kind of what it means to us to be happy," Harmon said.

Wesley's uncle, who also works as a camp director, is now starting a non-profit in Wesley's honor called, Camp Wesley.

Many who showed up Saturday were total strangers to the family, including a woman who did all the face painting for free.