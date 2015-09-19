Cop killer remains in prison after appeal denied

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a San Diego police officer will remain in prison, after a state appeals court upheld the decision.

Alex Charfauros was sentenced to 85 years to life in prison, plus 11 years, after he failed to tell authorities about an armed couple holed up in his apartment, which led to Officer Christopher Wilson's death.

His appeal claimed there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions for murder, attempted murder, and serious injury to a police dog.