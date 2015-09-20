Man in custody after firing shots from El Cajon apartment

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A suspect is in custody after firing shots from his apartment in El Cajon Saturday evening.

The incident began at around 8:00 p.m. when El Cajon police received reports of shots being fired from an apartment complex on Petree Street.

Residents were evacuated from several buildings in the apartment complex as SWAT teams and officers from multiple local agencies took up positions.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police after officers began throwing flash bangs into the suspect's apartment. Police took him into custody at around 8:47 p.m.

Residents who had been evacuated from their apartments were allowed to return at 10:00 pm.

No injuries were reported.