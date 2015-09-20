County bakes in summer heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - You couldn't escape the heat in San Diego on Sunday.

Unless you hunkered down in an air conditioned room., no matter where you went, it was hot. Visitors to Santee Lakes Park found a little water can go a long way in the effort to cool down.

Those CBS News 8 spoke with say they traveled from one end of the county to the other to find some relief form the sweltering temperatures.