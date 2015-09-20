Suspected car thief found hiding under house

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Sheriff's deputies pursued and arrested a suspected car thief just east of Gillespie Field Sunday morning.



A deputy spotted the stolen vehicle on Winter Gardens Boulevard, near Pepper Drive, at around 8:55 a.m., the department said.



The suspect was followed to an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Winter Gardens Drive and led deputies on a foot chase.



Police dogs and a helicopter crew were used to search for him. He was found in a small space underneath a duplex in the 1300 block of Pepper Drive.



According to the department, Caminero also had several warrants for his arrest.