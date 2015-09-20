Suspected car thief found hiding under house - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected car thief found hiding under house

Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Sheriff's deputies pursued and arrested a suspected car thief just east of Gillespie Field Sunday morning. 
   
A deputy spotted the stolen vehicle on Winter Gardens Boulevard, near Pepper Drive, at around 8:55 a.m., the department said.
   
The suspect was followed to an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Winter Gardens Drive and led deputies on a foot chase.
   
Police dogs and a helicopter crew were used to search for him. He was found in a small space underneath a duplex in the 1300 block of Pepper Drive.
   
According to the department, Caminero also had several warrants for his arrest.

