Civilians get lessons in protection from the experts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Retired Navy SEAL's held a firearms training course for the public in Kearny Mesa Sunday afternoon at the same location the military uses for their own training.

It's a day long course where class members dress in camouflage and protective gear as they take their guns throughout staged incidents to see how they would handle themselves and their weapons. The students also learned life-saving skills during the class.

"We call is the game changer because skills people learn here, especially the self-awareness, might be a game changer to save their life at some point in time in the future," says instructor Steven Bailey.

Students learned everything from loading a gun, to shooting at targets and enhancing firearms skills through hyper-realistic situations.

The Strategic Operations Skills Training, or SOST, was founded in 2013. Classes are held on the STU Segall Studio Lot with trained actors.