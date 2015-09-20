Walk raises funds for pancreatic cancer research

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of people started their day at De Anza Cove Sunday morning to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

CBS News 8's Carlo Cecchettoo and son of Larry Himmel, Miles Himmel, were the Mc's of the Purple Stride 5k Run and Family Friendly Walk.

Larry Himmel died after a battle with pancreatic cancer back in 2014 and Miles hopes events like these will eventually help others avoid this situation.

According to the Purple Stride website, the event raised nearly $300,000.