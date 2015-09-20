Boats collide during race on Mission Bay - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Boats collide during race on Mission Bay

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two boats collided during a race on Mission Bay Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened during the Grand National Final. The two drivers were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

After the accident, the race was rerun with Gary Garland taking the checkered flag.

The video in this story was recorded by H1 Unlimited's Chris Denslow. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.