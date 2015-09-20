Condo fire quickly contained in Linda Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Condo fire quickly contained in Linda Vista

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire broke out at a two-story condo in Linda Vista Sunday. 
   
At about 3:25 p.m., firefighters responded to the blaze in the 6000 block o Basilio.
   
The fire knocked was down around 4 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue said.
   
The first floor of the structure was put out first. 

No one was injured during the fire, SDF-R said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.