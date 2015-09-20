Condo fire quickly contained in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire broke out at a two-story condo in Linda Vista Sunday.



At about 3:25 p.m., firefighters responded to the blaze in the 6000 block o Basilio.



The fire knocked was down around 4 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue said.



The first floor of the structure was put out first.

No one was injured during the fire, SDF-R said.