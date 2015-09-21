Teens accused of sexually assaulting underage girl

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police officers are investigating a possible sexual assault involving a group of juveniles at Mountain View Park.

Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of 40th Street between Boundary Street and T Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. There they found and gathered a skate board, clothes, shoes and condoms. Neighbors called 911 when they heard screams coming from the park.

"Some actually went out and broke it up. If they hadn't, who knows what would have happened to this little girl. So, we're eternally grateful for the people who are watching out for the kids in the community," says City Councilmember Marti Emerald.

Initial police reports indicate that a underage girl was taken to Rady Children's Hospital for possible alcohol poisoning after she may have been drinking with several boys.

San Diego Police confirms that they have arrested two teenage boys in connection with the investigation.

Neighbors say the park is too dark for them to keep a close enough eye on it.

"We know we have had problems over the years with various types of crime in the park. We are trying to activate it more. We've got a lot going on and there will be more lighting associated with that," says Councilmember Emerald.

Residents like Lynn Lewis say the safety improvements can't come soon enough.

"If the park was lit up, it wouldn't have happened. It wouldn't have happened if it was lit up like it's supposed to be. A park is supposed to be lit up, not dark," said Lewis.

There is expected to be an increased police presence in and around the park in wake of the incident. Police are currently reluctant to release any additional information about the incident because everyone involved is a minor.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.



