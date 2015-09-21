Police investigating ATM theft at Rite Aid - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigating ATM theft at Rite Aid

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An ATM was ripped out of a Rite Aid store in Carmel Valley early Monday.

An employee arriving at the business in the 13,000 block of Highlands Place near Del Mar Heights Road shortly before 4 a.m. found the front window smashed and the cash machine gone, San Diego police Officer Dan Lasher said.
  
A suspect and vehicle description has not been released.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.