New Donald Trump book coming out in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump isn't going to let running for president get in the way of a new book.

Threshold Editions announced Monday that Trump's book "will outline how a crippled America could be restored to greatness." The work is currently untitled and scheduled to come out October 27. Trump's best-sellers include "Trump: The Art of the Deal" and "Time to Get Tough." Sales for the real estate mogul's work have jumped since he announced in June that he was seeking the Republican nomination and unexpectedly became the front runner.

Threshold is a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster that has also published works by former Vice President Dick Cheney and Rush Limbaugh.

