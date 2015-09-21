Urban beekeeping conserves local nature

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some unlikely guests have checked into a downtown hotel and they're leaving a sweet mark. Seventy thousand bees now call the rooftop of the Marriott Marquis home.

Urban beekeeping was implemented at the Marriott Marquis in an effort to reduce the property’s carbon footprint and promote the conservation of local nature.

Local beekeepers tend to the hives each week, which allows the property to produce its own honey and pollen, which is in turn used throughout its restaurants and catering menus.

Some of the honey-inspired fare includes Honeycomb Harvest Cream Ale, which is a locally-sourced craft beer made in collaboration with Monkey Paw Pub & Brewery and brewed with the organic, raw honey from the rooftop of the Marriott.



Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina – Urban Beekeeping

333 West Harbor Drive

San Diego, CA 92101



