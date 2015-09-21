SDSU receives $2.7 million gift from retired teacher

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University announced Monday that the university received a $2.7 million gift from a retired teacher who did well in the stock market.



The funding from William Wade, who taught math and business for 31 years at junior high and high schools in the San Diego Unified School District,

will go to student scholarships in SDSU's Division of Undergraduate Studies.



Wade said he began to make small investments in the 1960s and his portfolio grew over subsequent decades.



"Naturally, I'd like to do something to make a difference in the lives of students who could not go to college without financial help," Wade said.



His support combines annual gifts of cash with a large planned gift so that SDSU can immediately begin awarding scholarships in his name. He said most

of his estate will go to the university.



The World War II veteran first went to what was then San Diego State College in 1946 and graduated four years later.



"I liked college so much that I looked for something to keep me connected with education," said Wade, who first came to the college right after the war in 1946.



"I had to take an additional year of classes to qualify as a teacher, but it was a good decision," he said. "My time at San Diego State was one of the best times of my life."



Wade also taught at San Diego Mesa College.

