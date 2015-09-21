Sea Otter Awareness Week kicks off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sea Otter Awareness Week kicks off

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's the beginning of Sea Otter Awareness Week at SeaWorld which is part of a global effort to conserve sea life. 

The park has just welcomed Pumpkin, a recently rescued sea otter who will soon celebrate her first birthday. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from SeaWorld in this video story. 

